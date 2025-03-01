New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

F stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

