New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

