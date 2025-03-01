New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. New Age Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.