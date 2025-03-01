New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Age Metals Trading Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. New Age Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About New Age Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.