Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 72,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 24,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000.

About Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap companies aligned with the Russell 2000 and Midcap Index. NBSM was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

