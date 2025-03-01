National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $247.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $225.36 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.

View Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.