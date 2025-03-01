National Pension Service Sells 7,042 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $607.66 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $598.40 and a 200 day moving average of $597.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

