National Pension Service Sells 249,938 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249,938 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $37,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $3,454,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.