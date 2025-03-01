National Pension Service Has $35.22 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $35,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.05. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.