National Pension Service Has $33.16 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Pension Service cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

