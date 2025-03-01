National Pension Service Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $43,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

