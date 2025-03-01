National Pension Service Buys 3,531 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $104,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $58,338,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.