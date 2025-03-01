National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:TXG FY2026 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.53.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

TXG stock opened at C$31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.92 and a twelve month high of C$35.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.