NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE NC opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.97.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

