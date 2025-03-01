Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 94,012 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6,926.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

