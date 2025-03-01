Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

