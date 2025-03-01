Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.85 Million Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Stevanato Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €28.60 ($29.79).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €18.44 ($19.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($17.25) and a 1 year high of €34.00 ($35.42).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

