Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,048.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.59.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

