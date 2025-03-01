Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.97 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Mr Miggles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Mr Miggles has a total market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. Mr Miggles’ official website is mrmigglesbase.com.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.04387944 USD and is up 9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,726,879.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

