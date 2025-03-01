Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,982.20 ($112.96) and traded as high as GBX 9,150 ($115.07). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,100 ($114.44), with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Mountview Estates Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The stock has a market cap of £347.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,982.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,026.36.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 120.56%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

