Motco Sells 598 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Motco lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Evergy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.91 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

