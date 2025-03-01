Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $9,267,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EDD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 304,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

