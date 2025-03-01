Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $611.01 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

