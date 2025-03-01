Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

