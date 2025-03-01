Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.