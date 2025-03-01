Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

