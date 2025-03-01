Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

