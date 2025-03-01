Mizuho Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $60.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

LIVN opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

