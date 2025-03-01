MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.07. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

