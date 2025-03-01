MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.60. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 89,438 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 265.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 215,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 163.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 163,005 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 299.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 770,744 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.