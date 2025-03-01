Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.70 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 17.2% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

