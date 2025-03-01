Mikael Bratt Sells 5,760 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

