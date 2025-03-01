MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.73 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 345.20 ($4.34). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 345.20 ($4.34), with a volume of 38,326 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

