Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUV opened at $92.85 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.37 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

