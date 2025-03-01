Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,882,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $197.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.