Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.06%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON MWY opened at GBX 786 ($9.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £352.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 12-month low of GBX 740 ($9.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 838 ($10.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 812 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 801.09.

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.