MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.97, but opened at $62.42. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 1,204 shares traded.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
