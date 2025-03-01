Michael (Mike) Veverka Buys 8,000 Shares of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Veverka purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.66 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of A$93,304.00 ($57,952.80).

Jumbo Interactive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $829.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

Jumbo Interactive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.