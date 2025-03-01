Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) and JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report) and JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Metso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of JBT Marel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Metso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of JBT Marel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metso and JBT Marel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso 10.79% 12.81% 4.94% JBT Marel 10.25% 10.16% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso 0 0 0 0 0.00 JBT Marel 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metso and JBT Marel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

JBT Marel has a consensus price target of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given JBT Marel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JBT Marel is more favorable than Metso.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metso and JBT Marel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso $739.28 million 6.33 $336.00 million $0.13 59.87 JBT Marel $1.72 billion 2.45 $582.60 million $2.65 49.90

JBT Marel has higher revenue and earnings than Metso. JBT Marel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Metso has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBT Marel has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JBT Marel beats Metso on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts. The company also provides control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, segment, eccentric plug, globe, and tank car valves; valve controls and limit switches; electric and pneumatic actuators; positioners, on-off controllers; intelligent safety solenoids; instrumentation panel; and valve spare parts. In addition, it offers metal recycling solutions, including shears, balers, briquettes, turnings and pre shredders, shredders, post shredder technology, and anode crusher; and waste recycling solutions, such as fine-shredders, mobile pre-shredders, and pre-shredders. Further, the company provides expert, flow control, maintenance, performance and engineered, and training services. Metso Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. It serves baby food, bakery and confectionery, citrus processing, fruits and nuts, juices, non-food, pet food, pharmaceutical, plant- based beverages and protein, poultry, meat, and seafood, ready meals, oils, soups, sauces, seasoning and dressings, automotive, building material, tissue, paper, and packaging, hospitals, pharma and life sciences, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. The company was formerly known as John Bean Technologies Corporation and changed its name to JBT Marel Corporation in January 2025. JBT Marel Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

