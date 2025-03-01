Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.