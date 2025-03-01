Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

