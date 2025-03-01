Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.16. 44,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 330,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Metallus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Metallus by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

