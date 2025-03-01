Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mercialys Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Mercialys Company Profile
