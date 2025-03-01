McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 418.0% from the January 31st total of 944,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 754,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 438,088 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

