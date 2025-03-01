Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $163,682.64 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,934.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,811.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,686.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

