Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,497. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Maritime Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maritime Resources
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.