Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,497. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

