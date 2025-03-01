Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLTA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 73,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.84 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.