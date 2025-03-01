Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

