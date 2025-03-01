Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,535 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

