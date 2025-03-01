Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $598.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

