Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

